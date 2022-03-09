All-you-can-eat sushi spot Sushi Haya will open near San Antonio's Hardberger Park this weekend 

click image
Sushi Haya is located at 226 W. Bitters Rd #120.
A wave of sushi-bar openings has hit the Alamo City, and the latest — Sushi Haya near Phil Hardberger Park — is scheduled for Wednesday.
Sushi Haya has been in the works since last November, according to its social media accounts. The owners have been sprucing up the interiors of the space at 226 W. Bitters Road #120 to include a spacious dining room, a sushi bar and a full bar serving cocktails, wine, beer and sake.
The newcomer joins recent additions to the SA sushi scene — say that five times fast — including Toro’ko Sushi
, Izumi Sushi & Hibachi
and highly anticipated Japanese chain Kura Sushi
.
Sushi Haya's all-you-can-eat offer is limited to two hours.
Sushi Haya's menu is extensive, offering bento boxes, rolls, sushi and sashimi, along with Japanese and hibachi entrees. The all-you-can-eat offer holds guests to a few standard rules, including a two-hour time limit.
The restaurant has scheduled its soft opening for Wednesday. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Lunch specials are available weekdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
