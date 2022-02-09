Alt-Valentine’s Day: If the usual range of Feb. 14 dining options are a drag, try these romantic rescues 

click to enlarge Instagram / Chocollazo

Chocollazo is a great option for romantic sweets.

"Amateur Night."That’s what a longtime waiter at San Antonio’s most venerated restaurants calls the Valentine’s Day dining scene. A tad harsh perhaps, but anyone who’s tried to observe the romantic occasion on the evening of Feb. 14 knows that, starting with getting a reservation, it can be a pain in the neck — to put it politely.So, why subject yourself to wrong-fork anxieties or dining-at-five indignities? Here are some suggestions of alternative ways to celebrate a deux. They may have their own challenges, but why not test the relationship early on? And you won’t have to dress up. Unless, of course, you want to.As an added enticement, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, so many restaurants are normally closed, which means you might have to celebrate a day earlier or later anyway.Think “Lady and the Tramp,” the 1955 Disney classic. Google if necessary, but the scene of the two dogs sharing a single strand of spaghetti will melt the heart of even the most adamant of V-Day deniers. Because such places are often ignored in the food press, it may be worth seeking out a flat-out red sauce palace like Maggiano’s Little Italy. You know, where there’s actual spaghetti with meatballs on the menu. Linguini with fresh clams at Southtown’s La Focaccia is another option, as is the possibility of placing a takeout order of mussels marinara to pair with pasta you make at home —especially good for those shy about sharing strands in public.Couples in it for the long haul might also consider other noodles. After all, they’re emblematic of longevity at the just-celebrated Asian New Year’s, so they’re probably auspicious for a relationship too. We like the variety, hot or cold, available at Shifu Noodle at McCreless Market or Sichuan House, where variations on the theme of fiery Dan Dan noodles will put any relationship to the test. Also impressive is the selection at Ming’s on North St. Mary’s Street where sweet potato noodles, rice noodles, egg noodles, mung bean noodles and more represent cultures from all over Asia. Who says you can’t share a shimmering cellophane noodle?It’s often been said that oysters are an aphrodisiac and thus a Valentine’s Day slam dunk. The rooftop setting of the oyster bar at the Fairmount Hotel only enhances the selection from sources such as Massachusetts and other East Coast points. “Rotating East Coast Oysters” are also the draw at Little Em’s in King William — not normally open on Monday, but flexibility is another test of a good relationship. Besides, there’s an available caviar service if a partner is feeling unexpectedly flush — and, reducing the pressure, almost everybody’s an amateur when it comes to $120 servings of tiny fish eggs. SiloTerrace on Interstate 10 and Southerleigh at the Pearl are other good oyster options.Bubbles are never a bad choice, and they’re certain to add luster to any date night. You can go straight for the sparkle at casual places such as downtown’s Esquire Tavern, which offers the opportunity to put your bucks into bubbles — where they count most — all while eating simply but smartly.If you’re looking for a truly out-of-the-box option, try bypassing the main course altogether. This can be hard to pull off at a regular restaurant, especially on a high-traffic night, so some running around might be required. But such is the stuff of true love. To make life a little easier, though, it’s probably best to seek out places that can offer a variety of sweets for at-home celebration. One parking place downtown on Broadway should get you both La Boulangerie for French pastries and Shakolad Chocolate Factory. At Pearl, your pairing choice is Bakery Lorraine and to-go ice cream from Lick. Head north on Broadway toward Central Market, and you’ll find Chocollazo and Black & White Modern Creamery in The Boardwalk complex. It’s a bit of a stretch to pair Lily’s Cookies on McCullough Avenue with Paciugo Gelato Café on East Basse Road, but the coupling will be worth the extra drive. And in Southtown, it’s a straight-up ice cream orgy with Boozy’s Creamery & Craft and South Alamode Panini & Gelato Co. in Blue Star.