Alton Brown goes 'Beyond the Eats' in live show at the Tobin Center Wednesday 

Good Eats fans have the chance to join Alton Brown onstage during his new live show.

Award-winning chef, bestselling author and creator of the Food Network’s hit show Good Eats, Alton Brown is stepping out of the kitchen and onto the stage to deliver a wide-ranging variety show featuring comedy, music, cooking demonstrations and what’s described as “culinary shenanigans” and “potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.”Brown, who relaunchedin 2019 for two more seasons after a seven-year hiatus, also started two new YouTube cooking shows last year,and. He’s also been featured on several reality TV series over the years, includingand others.On his new tour, Brown will call on volunteers from the audience to help him on stage. He is, however, looking for individuals who have “spent a considerable fraction of their life absorbingepisodes.”There’s a 20-question quiz online to see if you have enough knowledge to assist Brown, so seek it out — and make sure you know where the Tamale Trail is located.Beyond the Eats is the third national tour of Brown’s career.