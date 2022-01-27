American Airlines slashes scheduled flights out of San Antonio 

Those flights account for just a fraction of the 1,300 flights the airline is canceling nationally, the daily reports. The airline didn't disclose its reasons for the cancelation, but its decision could be related to COVID-related staffing issues, which wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans.
American is the second-largest air carrier at San Antonio International Airport, only trailing behind Southwest Airlines, according to the Express-News.
But, even with the cancellations, American still offers 15% more seats out of the San San Antonio than it did in 2019, airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope told the paper.
The shrinkage in flights comes after city leaders approved a multibillion-dollar airport improvement plan in November. It includes building a third terminal and 14 gates. If the FAA approves the plan, renovations should be done in 2040.
Travelers can still expect to fly from San Antonio non-stop to Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Phoenix and Dallas on American, but flights will be less frequent.
