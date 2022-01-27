Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 27, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

American Airlines slashes scheduled flights out of San Antonio 

By
click to enlarge American Airlines cut back on flights out of San Antonio and several other Texas City's. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • American Airlines cut back on flights out of San Antonio and several other Texas City's.
American Airlines is canceling 33 of its flights out of San Antonio International Airport in March, according to an Express-News report

Those flights account for just a fraction of the 1,300 flights the airline is canceling nationally, the daily reports. The airline didn't disclose its reasons for the cancelation, but its decision could be related to COVID-related staffing issues, which wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans.

American is the second-largest air carrier at San Antonio International Airport, only trailing behind Southwest Airlines, according to the Express-News.

But, even with the cancellations, American still offers 15% more seats out of the San San Antonio than it did in 2019, airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope told the paper.

The shrinkage in flights comes after city leaders approved a multibillion-dollar airport improvement plan in November. It includes building a third terminal and 14 gates. If the FAA approves the plan, renovations should be done in 2040.

Travelers can still expect to fly from San Antonio non-stop to Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Phoenix and Dallas on American, but flights will be less frequent.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March Read More

  2. Alamo Heights ISD joins San Antonio's substitute teacher bidding war. Here's what districts pay. Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Counting the campaign money with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas Read More

  4. State of Texas votes to block San Antonio's long-planned development of Broadway corridor Read More

  5. Texas school district the latest to fall victim to GOP-driven 'furry' hysteria Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation