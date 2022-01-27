American Airlines slashes scheduled flights out of San Antonio 

click to enlarge City of San Antonio

American Airlines cut back on flights out of San Antonio and several other Texas City's.

American Airlines is canceling 33 of its flights out of San Antonio International Airport in March, according to an Express-News report

Those flights account for just a fraction of the 1,300 flights the airline is canceling nationally, the daily reports. The airline didn't disclose its reasons for the cancelation, but its decision could be related to COVID-related staffing issues, which wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans.

American is the second-largest air carrier at San Antonio International Airport, only trailing behind Southwest Airlines, according to the Express-News.



But, even with the cancellations, American still offers 15% more seats out of the San San Antonio than it did in 2019, airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope told the paper.



The shrinkage in flights comes after city leaders approved a multibillion-dollar airport improvement plan in November. It includes building a third terminal and 14 gates. If the FAA approves the plan, renovations should be done in 2040.

Travelers can still expect to fly from San Antonio non-stop to Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Phoenix and Dallas on American, but flights will be less frequent.