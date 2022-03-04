An elegant 1960 mansion built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale 

March 04, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A 1960 estate built by San Antonio construction conglomerate H.B. Zachry's long-gone homebuilding unit has hit the market for just under $1.1 million.
The nearly 5,000-square-foot home was touted in a 1961 Express and News
article as having a "Southern Plantation design" and being one of Zachry's "largest houses yet." It's located in the Meadow Wood Estates neighborhood of Terrell Heights, developed by H.B. Zachry Properties.
In the decades since its construction, five columns and an awning over the home's facade were removed, ending its similarity to a Southern plantation. Indeed, the home's clean interior lines, dramatic ceiling beams and natural light have more in common with classic European design than they do the Antebellum South.
According the listing agent, a world-traveling local physician once owned the home, which explains numerous European interior touches, including the decorative dark wood doors that grace the master suite and bathroom. That same expansive suite also includes a fireplace and walk-in closet.
This home is listed by Jane Delmer with Embrey Realty
All photos by Realtor.com.