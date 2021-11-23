Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 23, 2021 News » Texas News

Analysis: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert jumps into clown car that is GOP primary for Texas Attorney General 

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, an East Texas Republican, has been an outspoken Trump defender. - FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, an East Texas Republican, has been an outspoken Trump defender.
Someone free up a seat in the ahooga-ing, exhaust-farting clown car for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.

The Tyler Republican, known more for his inflammatory and bizarre rhetoric than his legislative record, announced Monday that he'll challenge incumbent Ken Paxton in the already crowded GOP primary for Texas Attorney General.



Even the stop-start-WTF style in which Gohmert made his announcement was par for the course for one of Congress' fringiest-of-the-fringe lawmakers.

Gohmert threw his hat into the ring Monday night on appropriately far-right cable network Newsmax. Originally, the congressman said he'd announce his decision Friday on a Dallas conservative radio talk show, but never one to bend to the rule makers, he didn't call in as scheduled.

Gohmert enters the race as another far-right candidate, State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, leaps out of the sputtering car to instead run for Tarrant County district attorney. Krause, you may recall, made recent news by using his position as a House committee chair to launch a Bozo-worthy probe into "objectionable" books in Texas public schools that address LGBTQ+ and racial justice themes.

That now leaves Gohmert in a primary field with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, the latter of whom has yet to attract enough media attention to fully show off her Emmett Kelly greasepaint.

However, Bush — a member of one of the state's most powerful political dynasties — has already kicked a deep dent in his political brand by repeatedly kowtowing to former President Donald Trump in what turned out to be a naive and failed bid to win his endorsement. Cue sad trombone and dropped trousers.

Gohmert has also worked overtime to establish himself as a steadfast Trump ally. Among his stunts under the Washington big top: denying that the Jan. 6 insurrection was carried out by supporters of the former president and, according to a Rolling Stone investigation, meeting with organizers of the rally that ultimately spilled over into the Capitol attack.

Nonetheless, Trump has given his endorsement to Paxton, whose two terms in the AG's office have left him armed with a squirting lapel pin, a honking red nose and a rickety suitcase of gags, tricks and polka-dot undies that can explode open on cue.

After all, Paxton is running for reelection against the baggage of a felony securities fraud indictment, a reported FBI probe and allegations by former top aides that he abused his office and took bribes.

Welcome to the clown car, Louie, and make sure you don't slam one of your giant-ass shoes in the door behind you. Also, mind you don't choke on the exhaust and the rhetoric emanating from inside — both are toxic.

