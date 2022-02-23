And Then There Were Three: Lineup changes won’t keep San Antonio punk band Fea off the road 

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

San Antonio. band Fea is once again seeking a guitarist.

San Antonio’s Fea is a band that forces listeners to confront changes in the world via its brand of in-your-face punk. “We grew up in the ’90s, we grew up with riot grrrl,” bassist Jenn Alva said, explaining its musical approach.Now, the band itself is undergoing change as it — once again — looks to fill its guitar slot. It’s not exactly Spinal Tap’s exploding drummers, but there are parallels, and frequent lineup changes can often spell disaster for a working band.Just the same, Fea isn’t sitting still. The three original members picked up Adrian Conner as a fill-in guitarist for a Texas tour with Piñata Protest that stops in San Antonio Sunday, February 27.Thecaught up with Fea’s three core members at their flyer-adorned practice space, also known as drummer Phanie Diaz’s home.Even though a guitar player fills a key role, Fea’s members insist the search won’t implode the band. After all, they’ve been down this road before — four prior times.Why is it so hard to keep that slot filled?“I think the people we’re getting, their goals and dreams are not necessarily to be in a punk band,” Alva said. “We’re little Tasmanian devils.”“We’re in our 30s or 40s now, and we’re not making any money,” Diaz added. “This isn’t what they want. They want to make money and we don’t care. We just want to be out there. Just because you’re coming in, it’s not like you’re getting some kind of instant stardom.”Vocalist Letty Martinez said lifestyle also plays a key part in whether a new member makes a good fit.“It depends on how much you want it and how much you believe in the project you’re in. A person might love making music, but maybe not touring,” she said. “I have a baby, but I’m still touring. The stress might be overwhelming and it’s not worth it for them the way it is for us.”It could be the nature of working relationships as well. The band splits money equally on tour, though doesn’t afford new members decision-making power until they’ve paid some dues.Letty is learning how to play guitar, and taking lessons from guitarist Shelly Webster, who is not only a guitar teacher but also — you guessed it — a former member of Fea.“We’re taking it a step at a time,” Martinez said. “I’m in guitar boot camp.”Don’t ask whether that will put a damper on Martinez’s stage presence, which is out-front and in-your-face.“I’m not putting too much thought into that yet,” she said “It might turn into something else. We’re just going to have fun with it. We have people that are down to play with us.”However that pans out, Diaz said the current search for a guitarist has hardened the core members’ resolve.“Right now, we’ve decided that Fea is the three of us,” said Diaz. “We’re now taking guitarists as fill-ins, can you come for this tour? Can you come for that?”Alva admitted the band stressed about it at first, worried they’d become “this three-wheel car.”“Then, suddenly, [former guitarist] Shelly [Webster] is saying yes to certain shows, and then Adrian is amazing,” she added. “So, let’s not be too depressed. And Letty is practicing, and I’m saying, ‘Bad ass.’”Not only is Fea gigging minus a full-time guitarist, the band is also continuing to record. Up next is a covers EP, which they plan to call. The release will feature songs by bands that were important in their formative years — among them, Iggy Pop, The Runaways, The Psychos, Zero Boys and Penetration.The recordings are mixed and mastered, with hopes for a summer release.Of course, Alva and Diaz spent some of those formative years playing with SA alt-rock heroes Girl In A Coma. Though the band reunited in early 2020 for a gig celebrating Diaz’s mother’s birthday, don’t look for any reunion shows in the near term.“I can never say never. If we did, it would be a one-off,” Diaz said. “We never had that closure show.”