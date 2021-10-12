Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Andy's Frozen Custard chain will open first San Antonio location next spring 

By
click to enlarge Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut in the spring. - PHOTO COURTESY ANDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD
  • Photo Courtesy Andy's Frozen Custard
  • Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut in the spring.
Mark your calendars, frozen custard fiends.

Missouri-based chain Andy's Frozen Custard will open a new its first Alamo City location in the spring, planting a flag in Northwest San Antonio's RIM shopping center.



The new spot, slated to go in near the Bass Pro Shop, will offer concretes and sundaes made with vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. Concretes are thick frozen custards mixed with other sweet treats.

Andy's bakes those mix-in additions — including brownies, shortcake and cookies — onsite. Its seasonal concretes such as pumpkin and apple pie even feature an entire slice of either pie. Again, the pie is baked in-house.

The chain's custard is purportedly creamier than regular ice cream since it contains more butterfat and is churned slowly. The slow mixing keep air from being added into the custard as it freezes, resulting in a rich, thick and decadent frozen treat, according to the company.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball
Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival
Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’
San Antonio native Marcella Ochoa penned the screenplay for horror film Madres, now streaming
Doug Kershaw brought Cajun music to a wider audience over a lengthy career. He’s not done yet.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's French-inspired Brasserie Mon Chou Chou launches new fall menu Read More

  2. Iced-tea chain HTeaO will open a third San Antonio store near McAllister Park Read More

  3. San Antonio professor hosts Food Network digital series about Dia de Muertos traditions, recipes Read More

  4. Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival Read More

  5. McDonald’s serving free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation