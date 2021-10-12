Andy's Frozen Custard chain will open first San Antonio location next spring 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut in the spring.

Mark your calendars, frozen custard fiends.Missouri-based chain Andy's Frozen Custard will open a new its first Alamo City location in the spring, planting a flag in Northwest San Antonio's RIM shopping center.The new spot, slated to go in near the Bass Pro Shop, will offer concretes and sundaes made with vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. Concretes are thick frozen custards mixed with other sweet treats.Andy's bakes those mix-in additions — including brownies, shortcake and cookies — onsite. Its seasonal concretes such as pumpkin and apple pie even feature an entire slice of either pie. Again, the pie is baked in-house.The chain's custard is purportedly creamier than regular ice cream since it contains more butterfat and is churned slowly. The slow mixing keep air from being added into the custard as it freezes, resulting in a rich, thick and decadent frozen treat, according to the company.