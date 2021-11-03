Annual Diwali celebration returns to downtown San Antonio this Saturday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Diwali San Antonio

Diwali SA will feature performances of traditional Indian dance.

Created in 2009 to commemorate the signing of a sister-city partnership with Chennai, India, through a national initiative — San Antonio currently has 11 sister cities — the Diwali SA Festival brings Indian culture and tradition to the Alamo City during a one-night event.This year, the 13th annual festival will feature traditional Indian dance, food, music, yoga, fireworks, arts and handcrafts as well as a bazaar.The Diwali SA Festival is also known as the “Festival of Lights” since the celebration represents the triumph of good over evil — or light over darkness. During the festival, a lighting ceremony will take place where hundreds of floating candles, or diyas, will be placed on the San Antonio River.The festival is organized by Anuja SA Inc., a nonprofit that promotes Indian culture and fosters relationships between the people of San Antonio and Chennai.“We hope that you keep faith in the certainty that light will emerge and prevail,” Anuja SA president Kausi Subramaniam said during last year’s virtual event.In 2019, before the pandemic, the festival welcomed 40,000 attendees.