Annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival to celebrate Native American traditions on Saturday 

The annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival showcases the artistic traditions of Native American communities.

In celebration of the artistic traditions of Native American communities, the Briscoe Western Art Museum will hold the free Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival to share art displays and artifacts of the local Native American tribes that helped shape the kind of city San Antonio is today.Through storytelling, artist demos, workshops, lectures, drum circles, music, pottery, weaving, carving and a sampling of Native American-inspired food, the festival invites all attendees to immerse themselves into the culture.“Yanaguana” is the word used by the indigenous Payaya tribe to identify the San Antonio River. The Payaya are the earliest known inhabitants of the San Antonio area. Some also believe “Yanaguana” was the name of the Payaya village.“Native Americans are a key component of the American West and one of the pillars of Western Art,” Briscoe President and CEO Michael Duchemin said in a statement. “The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival offers the opportunity to see, interact and celebrate with Native American artists and performers. The performances and art tell a story that’s compelling for all ages, making the event a true family affair.”