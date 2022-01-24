Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 24, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Another beloved San Antonio-area restaurant, 2 Sawers BBQ in Floresville, has closed its doors 

2 Sawers BBQ shared space with now-defunct Donut Place in nearby Floresville.
  2 Sawers BBQ shared space with now-defunct Donut Place in nearby Floresville.
Floresville barbecue outfit 2 Sawers BBQ has permanently shut down after nearly seven years in business, the Express-News reports.

Founders Randy and Jenna Sawers started the business as a food trailer in 2015, two years later turning it into a brick-and-mortar eatery located at 656 Tenth St. in Floresville, the daily reports.



Randy Sawers told the Express-News rising costs for meat and rent plus the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision to close down.

“Our costs just went through the roof on everything ... like double,” he said. “The supply chain also hurt us. We had to raise our prices, which upset our customers. And the final nail was being told that our rent was going up.”

On Jan. 18, 2 Sawers took to Facebook to share the news, saying: “It has been such an incredible pleasure to share our journey with the most amazing people — fans, family & team. Because of that truth, it breaks our hearts to say: this Saturday will be our last. Rather than just closing the doors quietly, we felt the desire to honor your support and include you in the goodbye.”

The restaurant's last day of business was Saturday, Jan. 22. Randy Sawers told the Express-News he’s not ruling out a barbecue comeback in the future.

