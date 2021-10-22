Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Anticipated new eatery Up Scale now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood 

By
click image Up Scale, the newest eatery in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood, is now open. - INSTAGRAM / UPSCALESOUTHTOWN
  • Instagram / upscalesouthtown
  • Up Scale, the newest eatery in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood, is now open.
Up Scale, the new venture from restaurateurs Emily and Houston Carpenter, will serve up seafood, steaks and craft cocktails in Southtown on Friday, its first day of operation.

The business announced Wednesday via Instagram that it would begin accepting reservations the following day. “Thank you all for your patience, as we have been working hard to prepare for our opening TOMORROW,” the post read. “See you soon!!”



Up Scale is the sophomore venture for the husband-and-wife team, who brought a seafood focus to Southtown with the opening of Little Em's Oyster Bar last winter.

"I always hear 'One is lucky, two is good,'" Houston Carpenter told news site mySA in September. "So, those that think Little Em's is lucky, we're about to show them that we're good.”

Up Scale will be open Wednesday through Saturday 4:30-10:30 p.m. and offer Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It's located at 1024 S. Alamo St., in the space that formerly housed Feast.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South Texas chef Larry Delgado reigns supreme on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay Read More

  2. Two San Antonio barbecue spots make Texas Monthly’s '50 Best BBQ Joints' list Read More

  3. San Antonio brothers behind La Panaderia plan to expand into Dallas and Austin Read More

  4. Federal report blasts 'unqualified' San Antonio event planner's work on Trump-era food contract Read More

  5. Texas' Shiner Beer releases new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation