Anticipated new eatery Up Scale now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood 

Up Scale, the new venture from restaurateurs Emily and Houston Carpenter, will serve up seafood, steaks and craft cocktails in Southtown on Friday, its first day of operation.The business announced Wednesday via Instagram that it would begin accepting reservations the following day. “Thank you all for your patience, as we have been working hard to prepare for our opening TOMORROW,” the post read. “See you soon!!”Up Scale is the sophomore venture for the husband-and-wife team, who brought a seafood focus to Southtown with the opening of Little Em's Oyster Bar last winter "I always hear 'One is lucky, two is good,'" Houston Carpenter told news site mySA in September. "So, those that think Little Em's is lucky, we're about to show them that we're good.”Up Scale will be open Wednesday through Saturday 4:30-10:30 p.m. and offer Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It's located at 1024 S. Alamo St., in the space that formerly housed Feast.