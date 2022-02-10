Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022

Anticipated San Antonio Italian restaurants Allora and Arrosta to begin serving this month 

By
New eatery Allora aims to bring the flavors of Italy's Amalfi Coast to San Antonio.
  • Instagram / allorapearl
  • New eatery Allora aims to bring the flavors of Italy's Amalfi Coast to San Antonio.
After a lengthy delay, a pair of hotly anticipated Italian eateries will make their debut this month near San Antonio's Pearl development.

Chefs Chris Carlson and Robbie Nowlin, restauranteur Peter Selig and wine expert Josh Thomas planned to open the new concepts Allora and Arrosta last fall. However, the pandemic and supply issues forced them to push back until spring, a representative of the group told the Current.



Casual concept Arrosta will open for breakfast and lunch Monday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The owners will share opening details for full-service restaurant Allora in the coming days.

Updscale Allora, in the Credit Human tower at 403 Pearl Parkway, will be overseen by Nowlin, who left San Antonio in 2017 to pursue culinary work in Los Angeles. His time in the Alamo City included stints at Boudro’s Texas Bistro, Zinc Bistro & Bar, Citrus and Hotel Valencia.

Allora will offer small and large plates inspired by the Italy's Amalfi coast: think raw and cooked seafood, housemade pasta and savory vegetables and game.

Meanwhile, Carlson will split time between his existing post as Maverick's executive chef and overseeing the counter-service Arrosta, located in the Oxbow building at 1803 Broadway.

Arrosta will feature a menu of rotisserie meat, savory sides and house-made breads, as well as Roman-style pizzas, paninis and fried street foods. An all-day bar will transition from coffee in the morning to Italian wines and beers in the evening.

Thomas, sommelier for the Southtown’s Maverick Texas Brasserie, will curate wine programs for both new restaurants.

