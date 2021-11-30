AOC co-sponsors bipartisan bill that would make it easier to expunge non-violent pot offenses 

"As we continue to advocate for the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana, this bill will provide needed resources to expunge drug charges that continue to hold back Americans — disproportionately people of color — from employment, housing and other opportunity," she added.
Joyce, a former public defender and a prosecutor, this summer cosponsored the first Republican-led bill to federally decriminalize cannabis.
"Goes to show that lawmakers don’t have to agree on everything to find common ground on solutions to the challenges facing everyday Americans," Joyce tweeted about the HOPE Act.
