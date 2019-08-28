Art Bound in Southtown: Make the Most Out of First Friday and Second Saturday

click to enlarge Instagram / bluestarartscomplex

First Friday

Second Saturday

Everyone’s got an inner art ho, no matter how Type A, right-brained or earth sign dominant you think you are.When do you let yours out?For most San Antonians, the answer is First Friday and Second Saturday — a pair of monthly alliterative art walks in the heart of Southtown, the south-of-downtown cultural district. To that end, we rounded up a few galleries that are sure to impress you, your friends or a last-minute Tinder date on each of the walks. An added bonus: in September, these galleries — and many more — will feature tons of photography for Fotoseptiembre.Blue Star Arts Complex (1414 S. Alamo St.) is the big kahuna of First Friday, with the majority of galleries featuring openings and shows. Downstairs in the complex, FL!GHT Gallery (112R Blue Star) and Terminal 136 (136 Blue Star) regularly host high-caliber artists both from San Antonio and abroad. Don’t forget to check The Upstairs Studios (1420 S. Alamo St.), where you’ll find galleries like DAMAS, Clamp Light and Hijole SA.If you’re willing to branch away from the main attraction, Presa House Gallery (725 S. Presa St.) brings in hot artists each month with imaginative shows.As Blue Star is to First Friday, 1906 South Flores is to Second Saturday — the studios in the art complex open their doors to visitors each month to feature a bevy of new work.Nearby, Freight Gallery & Studios (1913 S. Flores St.) also packs a creative punch and Dorćol Distillery & Brewing Company (1902 S. Flores) hosts its own art event with studio walk-in hours and live performances. A block away from Dorćol, Dock Space Gallery (107 Lone Star Blvd.) joins in on the fun with a schedule of exhibitions.