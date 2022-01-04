Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 04, 2022

Artpace temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio 

By
  • Artpace has closed its doors through January 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases.
San Antonio's Artpace will temporarily close its doors amid rising the city's rising COVID-19 case count.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit gallery and residency space announced on social media that it's pausing its public opening hours through Monday, January 10. It also will postpone its First Friday Morning Mixer and the opening of the exhibition "Mystery Toolkit."

According to the City of San Antonio, the COVID-19 risk level is currently rated as "severe" and "worsening."

On Artpace's website, prospective visitors are encouraged to "check back next week for more information" regarding the gallery's opening hours.

