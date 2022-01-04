Artpace temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Twitter / artpace

Artpace has closed its doors through January 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit gallery and residency space announced on social media that it's pausing its public opening hours through Monday, January 10. It also will postpone its First Friday Morning Mixer and the opening of the exhibition "Mystery Toolkit."

According to the City of San Antonio, the COVID-19 risk level is currently rated as "severe" and "worsening."

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Artpace will be closed to the public through January 10, 2022.



This week's First Friday Morning Mixer and the public opening for Mystic Toolkit will be postponed until further notice. Stay tuned for further info. pic.twitter.com/9RQzntJRto — Artpace (@artpace) January 4, 2022

On Artpace's website, prospective visitors are encouraged to "check back next week for more information" regarding the gallery's opening hours.

