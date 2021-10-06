Artpace's Chalk It Up celebrates the ephemeral artform at libraries across San Antonio Saturday 

click to enlarge Cade Bradshaw

Featured artists will create chalk murals at various library branches across San Antonio for the event.

While this annual event has typically taken place downtown, Artpace is partnering with the San Antonio Public Library for a second year to host Chalk It Up at library branches across the city.Featured artists will create large-scale murals at each participating branch following the theme of The Spirit of San Antonio.Visitors can enjoy the murals as well as create art of their own in designated chalk zones. Heck, they’ll even have access to free chalk.Participating branches include Landa Library, Carver Library, Mission Library, Johnston Library, Bazan Library, Great Northwest Library, Maverick Library, Igo Library, Encino Library and Thousand Oaks Library.Artpace also will promote the event across its social media platforms. It encourages locals who participate from home to use the hashtag #ArtpaceChalkItUpAtHome.