Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 06, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Artpace's Chalk It Up celebrates the ephemeral artform at libraries across San Antonio Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Featured artists will create chalk murals at various library branches across San Antonio for the event. - CADE BRADSHAW
  • Cade Bradshaw
  • Featured artists will create chalk murals at various library branches across San Antonio for the event.
While this annual event has typically taken place downtown, Artpace is partnering with the San Antonio Public Library for a second year to host Chalk It Up at library branches across the city.

Featured artists will create large-scale murals at each participating branch following the theme of The Spirit of San Antonio.



Visitors can enjoy the murals as well as create art of their own in designated chalk zones. Heck, they’ll even have access to free chalk.

Participating branches include Landa Library, Carver Library, Mission Library, Johnston Library, Bazan Library, Great Northwest Library, Maverick Library, Igo Library, Encino Library and Thousand Oaks Library.

Artpace also will promote the event across its social media platforms. It encourages locals who participate from home to use the hashtag #ArtpaceChalkItUpAtHome.

Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., various locations, artpace.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

San Antonio biergartens — both old and new — provide the ideal place to celebrate Oktoberfest
Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture
Criminal justice group pushing for ballot initiative to decriminalize pot possession in San Marcos
Marijuana arrests fell by more than 1/3 last year amid COVID-19 and progress on legalization
Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. New film series Raza Cósmica will feature Latinx science fiction in free screenings across San Antonio Read More

  2. Whitney Cummings will hit San Antonio as she adds 30 cities to her stand-up comedy tour Read More

  3. Striking San Antonio Symphony musicians receive pledge of $10,000 in support from Baltimore Read More

  4. Dude Perfect brings YouTube antics to San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  5. Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation