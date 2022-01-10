Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

As COVID-19 test demand rises, San Antonio warns people to expect results to take 2 to 3 days 

click to enlarge A San Antonio family gets tested at a recently opened Alamo Colleges site run by Community Labs. - COURTESY PHOTO / COMMUNITY LABS
  • Courtesy Photo / Community Labs
  • A San Antonio family gets tested at a recently opened Alamo Colleges site run by Community Labs.
With the omicron variant taxing medical labs, people seeking COVID-19 tests at the city of San Antonio's free sites should expect to wait up two to three days for results.

A nationwide increase in testing volumes and logistical snags such as severe winter weather and supply-chain disruptions are slowing the ability of labs to process results, city officials cautioned Monday.



"We expect these delays to be temporary as we address current demands and will keep the community apprised of any updates," according to a statement emailed to San Antonio media outlets.

News of the bottleneck comes as San Antonio announced the opening of six new testing centers in partnership with local nonprofit Community Labs. The city's delay announcement applies to those facilities as well as 17 others it contracted through testing company Curative Inc.

A full list of San Antonio testing sites is available at the city's COVID-19 website.

