Assclown Alert: Conspiring with medical doctor-turned-Trump sphincter snorkler Ronny Jackson 

U.S. House Creative Committee

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson: Would you trust this man to sell you a bullshit conspiracy theory?

Even though he’s purportedly a medical doctor, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, wasted no time in ginning up a conspiracy theory about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a Sunday, Nov. 27 tweet, the first-term MAGA lawmaker claimed the mutation discovered by South African doctors was a dastardly Democratic plot to steal the 2022 election. “Here comes the MEV — the Midterm Election Variant!” Jackson tweeted. “They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election — but we’re not going to let them!”

Here comes the MEV - the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election - but we're not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

One would assume Jackson, the White House physician for Barack Obama and Donald Trump, knows this is bullshit from a medical standpoint. But it’s also laughable for other reasons.

If there’s a conspiracy to fabricate a new variant that will disrupt U.S. elections, why have it originate on another continent? Wouldn’t it be scarier if it started here? For that matter, why discover it a year out from the midterms instead of weeks before? And wouldn’t the spread of a new variant be bad news for the party currently holding the White House?

Despite the profound illogic of his tweet, Jackson has already uncorked a conspiracy theory that will make it harder for public health officials to convince the vaccine resistant to roll up their sleeves as a new variant inevitably makes it to U.S. shores.

And this guy calls himself a doctor? No thanks. We’ll call him a fucking assclown.

