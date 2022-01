Assclown Alert: Counting the campaign money with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas 

Flickr Creative Commons / Gage Skidmore

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, an East Texas Republican, has been an outspoken Trump defender.

Leave it to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert to inject unintentional comedy into any political contest.

The East Texas Republican, known for his conspiracy mongering and unyielding fealty to Donald Trump, in November pledged to run for Texas attorney general if he could pull in $1 million in campaign contributions in 10 days.Gohmert released a Nov. 23 video in which he proudly claimed he’d hit his $1 million goal. Yet a recent analysis of campaign finance data from the Texas Tribune found he’d fallen short of that objective — by $973,000.Gohmert’s federal filings show he only raised $27,000 by his deadline and didn’t even hit the $1 million mark until Dec. 31. Oops.Ever the contrarian, the congressman told the Tribune they were the ones who got it wrong, saying his 10-day deadline applied to both actual contributions and commitments by donors.“Getting all of the money in house took more time, but we got it just as we were promised and just as we promised,” Gohmert said in a statement.Of course, magical thinking is kind of Gohmert’s trademark. After all, this is the assclown who asked if federal agencies could change the Earth’s orbit to combat climate change, argued that left-wing groups also participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and claimed that building the Alaska pipeline would help the sex lives of caribou.Anyone want to start a pool on how many more times Gohmert ends up in this column before his run for AG is over?