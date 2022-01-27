Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 27, 2022 News » Assclown Alert

Email
Print
Share

Assclown Alert: Counting the campaign money with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas 

By
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, an East Texas Republican, has been an outspoken Trump defender. - FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Flickr Creative Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, an East Texas Republican, has been an outspoken Trump defender.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Leave it to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert to inject unintentional comedy into any political contest.

The East Texas Republican, known for his conspiracy mongering and unyielding fealty to Donald Trump, in November pledged to run for Texas attorney general if he could pull in $1 million in campaign contributions in 10 days.


Gohmert released a Nov. 23 video in which he proudly claimed he’d hit his $1 million goal. Yet a recent analysis of campaign finance data from the Texas Tribune found he’d fallen short of that objective — by $973,000.

Gohmert’s federal filings show he only raised $27,000 by his deadline and didn’t even hit the $1 million mark until Dec. 31. Oops.

Ever the contrarian, the congressman told the Tribune they were the ones who got it wrong, saying his 10-day deadline applied to both actual contributions and commitments by donors.

“Getting all of the money in house took more time, but we got it just as we were promised and just as we promised,” Gohmert said in a statement.

Of course, magical thinking is kind of Gohmert’s trademark. After all, this is the assclown who asked if federal agencies could change the Earth’s orbit to combat climate change, argued that left-wing groups also participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and claimed that building the Alaska pipeline would help the sex lives of caribou.

Anyone want to start a pool on how many more times Gohmert ends up in this column before his run for AG is over?

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Assclown Alert »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Assclown Alert

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March Read More

  2. Here’s how Texans can get free at-home COVID-19 tests and N95 masks from the federal government Read More

  3. Bad Takes: COVID-19 disinformation spreader Joe Rogan is a perfect fit for Texas. Sadly. Read More

  4. South Texas U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says FBI investigation will show ‘no wrongdoing on my part’ Read More

  5. San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis released from hospital after battle with COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation