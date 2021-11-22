Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 News » Assclown Alert

Assclown Alert: ‘Taking over’ Texas school boards with ‘Christocrat’ Rick Scarborough 

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Self-described “Christocrat” — apparently shorthand for “homophobic foe of the separation of church and state” — Rick Scarborough has doubled down on his threat to help conservative evangelicals “take over” Texas school boards.



Four candidates backed by the far-right activist were successful in forcing runoffs this month for seats on the Houston Independent School District’s board. And he’s now raising money through his group Recover America to put far-right candidates on two other Houston-area districts, the website Right Wing Watch reports.

Scarborough has said that once he’s flipped those Houston boards, he’ll turn his sights — and his fundraising efforts — to others across the state. Of course, the outcome of those Houston ISD runoffs will offer clues whether Scarborough has the political heft to carry through with his threat.

The name of Scarborough’s podcast, “Mixing Church and State God’s Way,” provides a clear view of his agenda. But if that’s not reason enough for concern, the activist has also claimed God would “probably give us the cure for AIDS today” if the U.S. stopped supporting LGBTQ rights and that Santa Claus leads kids to Satan, according to Right Wing Watch’s reporting.

Regardless of how successful Scarborough is in engineering a statewide power grab, this is one assclown who has no business tampering with Texas schools.

