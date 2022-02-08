Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 08, 2022 News » Assclown Alert

Email
Print
Share

Assclown Alert: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy shares conspiracy theory that Canada's leader fled to the U.S. 

By
click to enlarge TWITTER / CHIP ROY
  • Twitter / Chip Roy
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Leave it to a career bomb-thrower like U.S. Rep. Chip Roy to engage in baseless bloviation without first conducting the barest excuse for a fact check.



Last week, the two-term Republican — whose district includes a slice of San Antonio — fell for a bullshit conspiracy theory that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had fled to the United States because truckers in his country were protesting its vaccine mandates.

In a pair of tweets, an indignant Roy, one of Washington’s loudest COVID deniers, branded Trudeau a “tyrant on the run” and demanded that the U.S. deport the foreign leader so he could “face his own people immediately.”

But, as reported in a CNN fact check, Trudeau wasn’t in the U.S. The news organization also pointed out that Roy’s initial tweet was based on a conspiracy theory shared by an anonymous Twitter account. As evidence of Trudeau’s flight to the states, it reportedly used a photo snapped of him on a 2016 visit.

Adding to the assclownishness of Roy’s tirade, Trudeau held a virtual press conference from his official residence in Canada two hours before the congressman issued his deportation demand.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Assclown Alert »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Assclown Alert

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Trinity University reclassified as National University, UTSA as R1 research school Read More

  2. Antisemitic flyer campaign targets homes in San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood Read More

  3. San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena is hiring as it prepares to open next month Read More

  4. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Alamo named tenth most beautiful U.S. landmark by travel blog Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation