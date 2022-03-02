Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 02, 2022 Music » Concert Reviews

Email
Print
Share

At Bill Callahan's San Antonio show, the beauty of the music and Confluence Park became one 

By
click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Bill Callahan performs under the distinctive structure that serves at the centerpiece of Confluence Park. - BILL BAIRD
  • Bill Baird
  • Singer-songwriter Bill Callahan performs under the distinctive structure that serves at the centerpiece of Confluence Park.
Standing beneath Confluence Park's undulating rain catchment structure, surrounded by native plants, tasteful lighting and perfect weather, 100 or so people came out Tuesday to see famed troubadour Bill Callahan.

“This is a night to remember,” Callahan said during his time at the mic. It was hard to disagree.



Co-hosted by Texas Public Radio, the San Antonio River Foundation, the San Antonio Parks Foundation and local Americana impresario Garrett T. Capps, the gathering set a new standard for a vibey, creative concert in an immaculate setting.

Like the park itself, Callahan has taken a journey of renewal. His 1990's hissy, lo-fi, mostly instrumental album Sewn to the Sky introduced Callahan to the world — under his Smog alias. With the help of producer Jim O'Rourke, Smog evolved into a cleaner, more streamlined sound, capturing the ’90s zeitgeist — hyper-literate, rough and mysterious. So much so that Smog's 1999 album Knock Knock was named the year's best pop album by The Independent.

After 2005’s A River Ain't Too Much to Love, Callahan gave up the Smog moniker to use his name. The change fit the music, by then fully matured into something like an indie Leonard Cohen, as filtered through the DIY scene. Sly, witty, seductive, clever, soulful and just plain enjoyable to hear.

Though not a native Texan, Callahan's laconic delivery and deliberate songcraft now epitomize a true Lone Star State reverie, which made the riverside setting for his San Antonio show all the more perfect. You sink into his tersely beautiful songs like you would lay down next to a flowing river. The songs take you away.

“Remember the bottle gives birth to the cup,” Callahan sang during the performance. “And you won't get hurt if you just keep your hands up and stand tall ... Like sycamores.”

His naturalist impressions merged perfectly with the surroundings.

A highlight of the set was “Riding for the Feeling,” from his 2011 album Apocalypse. The crowd sat transfixed by Callahan's soothing baritone. Transcendent.

Opening the show was Torin Metz and local electronics wizard Justin Boyd, who treated the crowd to noise, sonic collage and ethereal waves from their impressive modular synth set-up. Show organizer Capps followed with a rare solo performance, punctuated with wonderfully deadpan banter.

Between the sets, Sara Ramirez and Libby Day, representatives from the River Foundation and the Parks Foundation respectively, spoke to the crowd.

“We see Confluence Park not just as the confluence of water, but as the confluence of science, art, cultures and generations, past and future,” Ramirez said.

With Andrew Kudless, the artist who conceptualized the pavilion, as well as architect Tenna Florian from prestigious local firm Lake Flato, sitting in attendance — and with beer provided by nearby Real Ale and gorditas from Lala’s — the event did seem like a confluence of the best SA has to offer.

Once a neglected parking lot, Confluence Park is now a sparkling jewel of the city’s parks system — a perfect melding of nature, architecture and true urban renewal. Not the kind of “urban renewal” that evicts folks from their homes for a highway or a strip mall.

The city could use dozens more parks like this, if for no better reason than to stage more shows as breathtaking as Callahan’s.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Concert Reviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Concert Reviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are scootin' into San Antonio Read More

  2. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Gary Numan, Sevendust, Hippie Sabotage and more Read More

  3. Gin Blossoms scrap San Antonio show, rest of tour after bassist's injury Read More

  4. San Antonio singer Joe Bravo, a West Side soul and Tejano legend, has died Read More

  5. San Antonio music label to host hip-hop concert paired with mural art exhibition next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation