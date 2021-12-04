Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 04, 2021 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

August Burns Red will do Saturday's San Antonio show without lead singer Jake Luhrs 

August Burns Red will play the Alamo City without its lead vocalist.
  • August Burns Red will play the Alamo City without its lead vocalist.
Metalcore band August Burns Red will play its Saturday show at Vibes Event Center in San Antonio — along with four other dates remaining on its current tour — without lead vocalist Jake Luhrs.

In an Instagram post, the band said Luhrs left the tour due to an unspecified  "emergency situation." However, he's expected to return for ABR's Christmas Burns Red shows later this month, according to the message. 

Convictions vocalist Michael Felker will fill in for the Alamo City performance and the remainder of the tour, which ends Dec. 10 in San Diego, according to the post.

