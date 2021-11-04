Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 04, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Austin Eastciders to launch seasonal spiced peach flavor Nov. 13 

Austin Eastciders will launch seasonal spiced peach flavor Nov. 13.
  • Photo Courtesy Austin Eastciders
  • Austin Eastciders will launch seasonal spiced peach flavor Nov. 13.
Spiked cider outfit Austin Eastciders is set to launch a new seasonal Spiced Peach flavor that the company says tastes “like peach cobbler in a can.” And we all know how much folks in San Antonio and the Hill Country love their peaches.

The newest addition to the Eastcider lineup is a crisp apple cider with a burst of ripe peaches and undertones of mulling spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, tasting notes from the company state.



“Spiced Peach tastes like we threw some of your grandmother’s peach cobbler in the fermentation tank,” Austin Eastciders VP of Marketing Dave Rule said in a release. “Blending mulling spices with apples and apple cider is a long standing American tradition. It reminds us of football season, tailgating, getting together with old friends and family and huddling together to stay warm. This is the closest you can get to putting cozy in a can.”

Following the official launch on Nov. 13, the new Spiced Peach flavor will be available in 12 packs, as part of Austin Eastciders’ Winter Variety Pack and on draft at select liquor and grocery stores.

