Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Aviation Gin owner Ryan Reynolds crafts BBQ sauce-laced cocktail to 'complement' McDonalds' McRib 

By
click image Movie star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the return of the cult fave McRib sandwich with a special cocktail recipe. - INSTAGRAM / AVIATIONGIN
  • Instagram / aviationgin
  • Movie star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the return of the cult fave McRib sandwich with a special cocktail recipe.
If you're among the folks willing to consume boneless, rib-esque meat objects, why not wash your food choice down with similarly divisive cocktail?

Movie star, Aviation Gin owner and conventionally handsome human Ryan Reynolds celebrated the 2021 return of McDonalds' cult fave McRib sandwich with a special cocktail recipe, complete with barbecue sauce as a savory component.



Reynolds trumpeted the Mickey D's menu item by sharing a recipe on social media for the Gin Riblet, which he described as the “Bloody Mary’s hotter cousin.” The recipe consists of tomato and barbecue sauces, lemon and gin.

Okie dokie then.


The McRib returns annually and features a seasoned boneless “pork" patty drenched in barbecue sauce and topped with raw white onion and pickles. It quickly became a fan favorite and reached international acclaim in 1994, entertainment site popculture.com reports.

This go-round, the McRib has been available in the United States since Nov. 2. It's unclear how long the sandwich will remain circulation — and how many people are willing to pollute their Aviation Gin with barbecue sauce.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio influencer Donovan Thomson’s New Braunfels Big Hops location is now open Read More

  2. Gather Brewing announces opening date on San Antonio’s far North Side Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Burger Boy's new Southside location is now open Read More

  4. Texas-based Blue Bell ice cream releases three holiday-inspired flavors Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana to donate $25,000 to Central Texas food banks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation