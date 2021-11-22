Aviation Gin owner Ryan Reynolds crafts BBQ sauce-laced cocktail to 'complement' McDonalds' McRib 

Movie star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the return of the cult fave McRib sandwich with a special cocktail recipe.
If you're among the folks willing to consume boneless, rib-esque meat objects, why not wash your food choice down with similarly divisive cocktail?
Movie star, Aviation Gin owner and conventionally handsome human Ryan Reynolds celebrated the 2021 return of McDonalds' cult fave McRib sandwich with a special cocktail recipe, complete with barbecue sauce as a savory component.
Reynolds trumpeted the Mickey D's menu item by sharing a recipe on social media for the Gin Riblet, which he described as the “Bloody Mary’s hotter cousin.” The recipe consists of tomato and barbecue sauces, lemon and gin.
Okie dokie then.
The McRib returns annually and features a seasoned boneless “pork" patty drenched in barbecue sauce and topped with raw white onion and pickles. It quickly became a fan favorite and reached international acclaim in 1994, entertainment site popculture.com reports.
This go-round, the McRib has been available in the United States since Nov. 2. It's unclear how long the sandwich will remain circulation — and how many people are willing to pollute their Aviation Gin with barbecue sauce.
