Bad Takes: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's rage at Critical Race Theory is only his latest distraction attempt 

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he will push for "a law that teaching Critical Race Theory is prima facie evidence of good cause for tenure revocation."

Culture war grandstanding, however emotionally satisfying to the likes of Texas politicians or the Jan. 6 rioters, is a diversionary tactic that distracts us from the GOP's underlying agenda: privatizing schools and cutting rich people's taxes. If the Republicans can make upcoming elections center exclusively around scarecrows and cynically manufactured outrages such as Critical Race Theory, Defund The Police and trans kids, then we've already lost.

"The Critical Race people are trying to take us back to a divided country," Patrick said.

No, sir, you are. We are trying to build a multiracial coalition for economic and environmental justice to drag conservatives, kicking and screaming, into the 21st century, hopeful that in the end they'll claim it was their idea all along, yet again.