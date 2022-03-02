Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 02, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Ballet San Antonio brings Spanish flair to the Tobin Center's stage with its production of Don Quixote 

By
click to enlarge The ballet is adapted from Miguel de Cervantes' novel Don Quixote. - MARTY SOHL PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Marty Sohl Photography
  • The ballet is adapted from Miguel de Cervantes' novel Don Quixote.
Ballet San Antonio is welcoming the spring by tilting at windmills.

The troupe will present the classic ballet Don Quixote, based on Miguel de Cervantes’ famed novel of the same name.



The comic ballet showcases the now legendary hijinks of the Man of La Mancha, the middle-aged Alonso Quixano, as he dubs himself Don Quixote and traipses across the Spanish countryside with his faithful “squire” Sancho Panza on a quest to become a knight errant — an idealized occupation that was already quite out of date at the time of the story’s publication in the early 1600s.

Adapted and staged by Sofiane Sylve and Rafael Ferreras, the performance will feature choreography by Patrick Armand.

$24.50-$129, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 6, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Comedy musical Hairspray begins monthlong stint at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday Read More

  2. San Antonio theater company Teatro Audaz debuts bilingual production Mariachi Girl this week Read More

  3. Solo exhibition showcasing the work of Arturo Herrera opens at San Antonio's Ruby City Thursday Read More

  4. Hill Country nonprofit Longneck Manor fosters conservation by letting people mingle with animals Read More

  5. Contemporary Art Month returns with slate of events featuring artists from San Antonio and beyond Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation