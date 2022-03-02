Ballet San Antonio brings Spanish flair to the Tobin Center's stage with its production of Don Quixote 

click to enlarge Marty Sohl Photography

The ballet is adapted from Miguel de Cervantes' novel Don Quixote.

Ballet San Antonio is welcoming the spring by tilting at windmills.The troupe will present the classic ballet, based on Miguel de Cervantes’ famed novel of the same name.The comic ballet showcases the now legendary hijinks of the Man of La Mancha, the middle-aged Alonso Quixano, as he dubs himself Don Quixote and traipses across the Spanish countryside with his faithful “squire” Sancho Panza on a quest to become a knight errant — an idealized occupation that was already quite out of date at the time of the story’s publication in the early 1600s.Adapted and staged by Sofiane Sylve and Rafael Ferreras, the performance will feature choreography by Patrick Armand.