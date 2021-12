Bexar County deputy indicted for assault over allegations she struck a handcuffed teen 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The incident for which Rios was arrested allegedly took place last New Year's Day.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Rios has been indicted on charges of official oppression and assault over accusations that she hit a handcuffed teenager, the Express-News reports

Rios, an eight-year BCSO veteran, turned herself in Wednesday after a county grand jury indicted her on a separate charges of assault-bodily injury and official oppression, according to the daily. Class A misdemeanors, the charges are each punishable by up to a year jail and a fine up to $4,000.

Thirty-year-old Rios is accused of striking a then-17 year old, whom deputies handcuffed during a Jan. 1, 2000 investigation. The youth and another teen were suspected of burglarizing vehicles in West Bexar County.Rios, who was off duty at the time, confronted the two teens after she spotted them poking around in vehicles, BCSO officials told theA co-defendant in the alleged incident identified as Deputy Raul Maldonado in legal documents wasn't indicted this week and has so far faced no criminal charges, TV station KSAT reported , citing court officials.Rios is the 15th BCSO deputy arrested in this year, according to KSAT.