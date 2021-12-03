Be Kind & Rewind, New Guillermo's location: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Pexels / Corey Dupree

San Antonio's forthcoming Be Kind & Rewind will offer arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines.

This week, San Antonio was awash in "coming soon" announcements from operators both new and familiar.For instance, Be Kind & Rewind — a barcade opening across from the Alamo next year — and Guillermo's, a longtime Italian food staple, both shared opening dates for their new near-downtown ventures.We also covered Chicken N Pickle's new seasonal pop-up ski chalet experience, as well as new Southtown restaurant Up Scale's recent accolades from a lifestyle site as one of the best spots to open in Texas this fall.This year's winterissue also went live online — don't worry, print issues will be on stands next week — and folks can read about five female culinary trailblazers working to share their unique relationships with food.Read about all of these below.