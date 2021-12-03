Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 03, 2021

Be Kind & Rewind, New Guillermo's location: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge San Antonio's forthcoming Be Kind & Rewind will offer arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines. - PEXELS / COREY DUPREE
  • Pexels / Corey Dupree
  • San Antonio's forthcoming Be Kind & Rewind will offer arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines.
This week, San Antonio was awash in "coming soon" announcements from operators both new and familiar.

For instance, Be Kind & Rewind — a barcade opening across from the Alamo next year — and Guillermo's, a longtime Italian food staple, both shared opening dates for their new near-downtown ventures.



We also covered Chicken N Pickle's new seasonal pop-up ski chalet experience, as well as new Southtown restaurant Up Scale's recent accolades from a lifestyle site as one of the best spots to open in Texas this fall.

This year's winter Flavor issue also went live online — don't worry, print issues will be on stands next week — and folks can read about five female culinary trailblazers working to share their unique relationships with food.

Read about all of these below.

