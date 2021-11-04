Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 04, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Beleaguered CPS Energy will hold tele-town hall next week to discuss preparations for winter weather 

By
click to enlarge CPS Energy had planned to seek council approval for a 10% rate increase. - TWITTER / CPS ENERGY
  • Twitter / CPS Energy
  • CPS Energy had planned to seek council approval for a 10% rate increase.
Nervous about the power staying on as we slide into winter? After the freeze that clobbered Texas last February, it's understandable.

To get out ahead of those concerns, San Antonio's CPS Energy — which took a public clobbering of its own due to the disaster — will hold a tele-town hall Tuesday, Nov. 9 to to discuss its preparations for the onset of cold weather.



Officials including Interim President and CEO Rudy Garza will be on the call, which runs 6:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss the municipal utility's prep work, which includes power plant maintenance, enhanced communications and improvements to its system that manages customer outages.

“We understand our customers remain uneasy going into the winter season as a result of their experience during Winter Storm Uri,” Garza said in a written statement. “This tele-town hall is an opportunity for our customers to hear directly from us on the improvements we have made and to address any questions or concerns our community may have about the winter season.”

Customers can register for the town hall on CPS Energy's website and will be able to watch online or listen via phone in English or Spanish. Guests will receive a phone call before the event kicks off.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Court orders San Antonio Dairy Queen operator to pay $358,000 in back wages to its managers Read More

  2. A Quiet Place: Here’s what’s at stake as a task force reviews San Antonio’s noise ordinance Read More

  3. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio blasts White House's vaccine mandate for Border Patrol Read More

  4. Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke nearly tied among Texas voters in new poll Read More

  5. Republican John Lujan narrowly wins San Antonio's Texas House District 118 in runoff Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation