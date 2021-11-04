Beleaguered CPS Energy will hold tele-town hall next week to discuss preparations for winter weather 

click to enlarge
CPS Energy had planned to seek council approval for a 10% rate increase.
Nervous about the power staying on as we slide into winter? After the freeze that clobbered Texas last February, it's understandable.
To get out ahead of those concerns, San Antonio's CPS Energy — which took a public clobbering of its own
due to the disaster — will hold a tele-town hall Tuesday, Nov. 9 to to discuss its preparations for the onset of cold weather.
Officials including Interim President and CEO Rudy Garza will be on the call, which runs 6:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss the municipal utility's prep work, which includes power plant maintenance, enhanced communications and improvements to its system that manages customer outages.
“We understand our customers remain uneasy going into the winter season as a result of their experience during Winter Storm Uri,” Garza said in a written statement. “This tele-town hall is an opportunity for our customers to hear directly from us on the improvements we have made and to address any questions or concerns our community may have about the winter season.”
Customers can register for the town hall on CPS Energy's website
and will be able to watch online or listen via phone in English or Spanish. Guests will receive a phone call before the event kicks off.
