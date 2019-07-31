Best Adult Store 

Winner: Love Shack Boutique

1580 Babcock Road

(210) 767-9411

theloveshackboutique.com

Now that porn has moved primarily onto the internet (that's the rumor, anyway — no one really watches that stuff, right?), the businesses formerly billing themselves as adult video retailers have shifted their focus to sex toys and other non-media items. Love Shack Boutique aspires to be sex-positive, proclaiming on its website that it store carries no DVDs or magazines and "prides itself in carefully choosing items that do not contain nudity or intimidating content." That means its array of popular items includes lingerie as well as "the We-Vibe, Womanizer, Sensuelle, or any rabbit style device." In addition, the store offers private party options — surely both educational and fun — with specialized packages such as the Blushing Bride. Hell, the store's website even hosts a sex-education blog. Apparently, Love Shack aims to be the perfect haven for sex-loving duos (or more) and perfectly in keeping with our diverse city, which includes a sizable LGBTQ+ population, as well as a swinger community recently named in the top 10 nationally. Don't let your tin roof rust, SA!

