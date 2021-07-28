Winner: Tim Duncan

It's really no surprise that The Big Fundamental landed at the top spot on this list for his incredible 19-year-career with the San Antonio Spurs. While former players like David Robinson, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker would probably round out the top five, there's no denying Duncan was a once-in-a-lifetime player who transformed a small-market franchise into a sports juggernaut. Not only did Duncan deliver five NBA championships to San Antonio, he won back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2002 and 2003, was named Finals MVP three times and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. Duncan's No. 21 jersey was retired by the Spurs in 2016. He's the Spurs' GOAT, hands down.

2. David Robinson

3. Patty Mills