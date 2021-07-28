Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

People

Readers' Choice

Best All-Time Spurs Player 

Tim Duncan

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b_copy.png

Winner: Tim Duncan

It's really no surprise that The Big Fundamental landed at the top spot on this list for his incredible 19-year-career with the San Antonio Spurs. While former players like David Robinson, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker would probably round out the top five, there's no denying Duncan was a once-in-a-lifetime player who transformed a small-market franchise into a sports juggernaut. Not only did Duncan deliver five NBA championships to San Antonio, he won back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2002 and 2003, was named Finals MVP three times and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. Duncan's No. 21 jersey was retired by the Spurs in 2016. He's the Spurs' GOAT, hands down.

2. David Robinson

3. Patty Mills

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation