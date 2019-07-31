Best Alteration Shop 

Winner: Sew Chic

Multiple locations

mysewchic.com

With the advent of fast fashion and the treatment of clothing as disposable — a problem unto itself — tailoring can seem like a service of yesteryear. But whether trying to rescue a motheaten sweater or customize a couture dress for "the big day," it's clear many of you have made Sew Chic your go-to for alterations. While you can certainly rack up quite the bill with intricate wedding dress alterations, the prices at this local chain aren't beyond the budget of an average San Antonian, especially given the expertise of its staff. Its three locations also make it a convenient destination for people all over the city, and if you're suffering from an emergency clothing malfunction the outlets offer 24-hour turnaround and same-day repairs.

2. Wah-Tee Tailoring

7700 Broadway St.

(210) 637-0785

wahtee.com

3. Mina's Alterations

12411 Bandera Road, Helotes

(210) 695-6333