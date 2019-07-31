Best of SA 2019

Best Antique Store 

Karolina’s Antiques

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Karolina's Antiques

1709 Blanco Road

(210) 731-9787

twitter.com/karolinasantiqs

Located near a bevy of other antique and thrift stores, Beacon Hill's Karolina's Antiques is a hotspot for shoppers looking for that special something unavailable at the mall. How about a random gospel from record from 1966? Check. A Selena T-shirt? They've got you. Throwback living room chairs? Got you there too, fam. There's a good chance at least one of the eight eclectic vendors occupying Karolina's has something you just can't live without — even if you had no idea that something existed before you walked through the door. And if, for whatever reason, you can't find that special gift for that special someone (including yourself), friendly staff with give you directions to the closest spot to continue your hunt.

2. Craftiques Mall

Multiple locations

craftiquesmall.com

3. The Junction Antiques

1704 Blanco Road

(210) 273-3439

facebook.com/thejunctionsanantonio

