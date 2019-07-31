Best Art Gallery 

Winner: Presa House Gallery

725 S. Presa St.

(210) 913-5842

presahouse.com

Launched in October of 2016 in a homey Southtown locale, Presa House Gallery is technically still in its infancy — which is somewhat hard to believe considering its robust fan base and steady track record of exhibitions. Co-founded by artists Jenelle Esparza and Rigoberto Luna, the aptly named favorite hooked us — and many others — early on with a Morrissey-inspired group show ("November Spawned a Moz Show") and we haven't stopped returning for smartly curated exhibitions that get revealed during First Friday celebrations with puro San Anto house-party vibes. Described by McNay Art Museum Director Richard Aste in a 2018 Sotheby's article as "a wonderful showplace for emerging talent in the city's thriving arts scene," Presa House also wins props for recognizing of under-appreciated San Antonio artists and an inclusive bent that's resulted in collaborations with artists, curators and galleries from Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Los Angeles, New York and Mexico.

2. Little Studio Gallery

La Villita Historic Arts Village

418 Villita St. #2300

(210) 227-8893

lavillitasanantonio.com

3. AnArte Gallery

7959 Broadway St.

(210) 826-5674

anartegallery09.com