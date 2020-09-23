Winner: Blue Star Contemporary

116 Blue Star

(210) 227-6960

bluestarcontemporary.org

It's hard to imagine what San Antonio's distinct art scene would look like without Blue Star Contemporary. Founded in 1986 as a platform for local artists, the nonprofit institution paved the way for some of the city's first artist-run spaces, many of which cropped up in the surrounding Blue Star Arts Complex. Over the past three decades, the cavernous space has hosted hundreds of exhibitions showcasing local, national and international artists; cultivated countless young artists through its Mosaic outreach program; and sent dozens of talented San Antonians to live and work in Germany as part of its Blue Star Berlin Residency. As we were assembling this issue, BSC was in the midst of mounting the 30th anniversary edition of Red Dot — a fundraising exhibition featuring more than 100 local artists that will be enhanced this year with a free Blue Star app promising an "augmented reality experience."

2. Southtown Art Gallery

1913 S. Flores St., Studio 9

(210) 441-0075

facebook.com/southtownartgallery

3. Presa House Gallery

725 S. Presa St.

presahouse.com

Editor's Pick: FL!GHT Gallery

112R Blue Star

facebook.com/flightSA

Long a top destination for First Friday crowds at Blue Star Arts Complex, FL!GHT Gallery is an icon of the SA art scene. The gallery locked down the with the rest of the city this spring, and it looks like it won't be hosting swarms of onlookers for big art openings anytime soon, but that doesn't mean that it's down for the count. Au contraire: FL!GHT resumed its exhibition schedule in May with an online-only showcase of Greg Mannino's glitter paintings, followed by a solo show of illustrations by Charles Benjamin Russell, for which viewings were scheduled on an appointment-only basis. In October, look for Angelica Raquel Martinez's eerie fiber works in "Tell Me It Haunts You Too," available to view by appointment.