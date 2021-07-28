Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Around Town

Readers' Choice

Best Art Gallery 

Blue Star Contemporary

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Blue Star Contemporary

116 Blue Star

(210) 227-6960

bluestarcontemporary.org

It's reaffirming that Current readers elected Blue Star Contemporary as the Best Art Gallery in San Antonio. And to be fair, BSC is much more than just that. Established in 1986 by a determined group of local artists and arts advocates, the nonprofit is essentially the granddaddy of San Antonio's contemporary art scene — not to mention the launchpad for both First Friday and Contemporary Art Month (CAM). In addition to hosting top-notch exhibitions showcasing the work of local, national and international artists, BSC educates tomorrow's artists through the MOSAIC Student Artist Program and sends four lucky Bexar County creatives to Germany each year as part of its three-month Berlin Residency. In a shining example of remaining relevant amid quickly shifting times, BSC recently unveiled "The Sitter," a wide-ranging group show that explores portraiture through the eyes of 13 artists, including San Antonio-based Ruth Leonela Buentello, Carmen Cartiness Johnson, Cruz Ortiz and Sarah Fox.

2. Hopscotch

711 Navarro St., Suite 100

letshopscotch.com

3. Southtown Art Gallery

1913 S. Flores St., Studio 9

(210) 441-0075

facebook.com/southtownartgallery

