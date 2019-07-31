Best Attorney 

Winner: Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys

thomasjhenrylaw.com

Hard to say which attorney buys more TV airtime, Thomas J. Henry or that frantic 444-4444 guy. Either way, it's a sure bet that Henry's copious ad budget has at least something to do with his showing here. And it probably doesn't hurt that the personal injury attorney's self-promotion goes beyond the ad buys. Whether it's launching a YouTube reality show called "Hangin' with Los Henrys" to show off his attractive brood or bragging via news release that his 56th birthday party came with a $4.5 million price tag, it's clear Henry revels in creating a larger-than-life myth around himself. That said, the guy has also practiced some impressive personal-injury lawyering over the years. He regularly racks up head-turning jury awards, including one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in the state in 2017.

2. Ashley Morgan

Soyars & Morgan Law

soyarsmorganlaw.com

3. Javier L. Herrera

The Herrera Law Firm

herreralaw.com