Best of SA 2019

People

Best Attorney 

Thomas J. Henry

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys

thomasjhenrylaw.com

Hard to say which attorney buys more TV airtime, Thomas J. Henry or that frantic 444-4444 guy. Either way, it's a sure bet that Henry's copious ad budget has at least something to do with his showing here. And it probably doesn't hurt that the personal injury attorney's self-promotion goes beyond the ad buys. Whether it's launching a YouTube reality show called "Hangin' with Los Henrys" to show off his attractive brood or bragging via news release that his 56th birthday party came with a $4.5 million price tag, it's clear Henry revels in creating a larger-than-life myth around himself. That said, the guy has also practiced some impressive personal-injury lawyering over the years. He regularly racks up head-turning jury awards, including one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in the state in 2017.

2. Ashley Morgan

Soyars & Morgan Law

soyarsmorganlaw.com

3. Javier L. Herrera

The Herrera Law Firm

herreralaw.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation