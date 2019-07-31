Best Bakery 

Winner: La Panaderia

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

Brothers José and David Cáceres grew up selling freshly made bread on the streets of Mexico City, aided by their mother's passion and home recipes. Together, they helped their mother's business grow to an industrial scale, serving companies throughout Mexico, before they decided to return to the classic recipes and flavors of their childhood. The brothers opened their dream business in San Antonio in 2014, bringing ensaladas, breakfast, coffee and classic bread to Alamo Heights. A second location opened on Houston Street in 2017, with fresh pan dulce, sandwiches and a selection of bubbles, beer and wine. Keep an eye out for more treats. The bakery is slated to open its third location at La Cantera Heights in 2020.

2. Bakery Lorraine

Multiple locations

bakerylorraine.com

3. Bird Bakery

5912 Broadway

(210) 804-2473

birdbakery.com