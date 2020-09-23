No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Bakery 

La Panaderia

Winner: La Panaderia 

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

There's no shortage of great pan dulce in San Antonio, but when it comes to classic and reimagined Mexican dessert specialties, readers clearly love La Panaderia. Inspired by their family's legacy of bringing freshly baked breads and pastries to the streets of Mexico City, brothers José and David Cáceres opened the bakery's flagship Alamo Heights location in 2014. San Antonians look to La Panaderia for traditional Mexican specialties including sweet conchas, fruit-filled empanadas, hearty tortas and the bakery's signature "croncha" — a decadent cross between a doughnut and croissant that's sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

2. Bakery Lorraine

Multiple locations

bakerylorraine.com

3. Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop

8065 Callaghan Road

(210) 993-0748

misschickpeas.com

