Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Bar Food 

Esquire Tavern

Winner: Esquire Tavern

155 E. Commerce St.  

(210) 222-2521

esquiretavern-sa.com

The Esquire Tavern temporarily closed its doors in May due to COVID-19 but don't worry — the downtown craft cocktail destination is expected to reopen soon, serving up not just expertly crafted drinks but its impressive lineup of bar food. We're guessing plenty of readers miss the bar's generous fried pickles, creative sandwiches and crisp fish and chips. The tavern's chili-salt fries also make a flavorful duo with the house cheeseburger — a sesame bun stacked with fresh ingredients including a Texas beef patty topped with smoked gouda.

2. Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House

16080 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 462-1894

lucycoopers.com

3. Francis Bogside

803 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 369-9192

francisbogside.com

