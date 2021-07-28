Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Nightlife

Readers' Choice

Best Bar Food 

Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House

16080 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 462-1894

lucycoopers.com

Lucy Cooper's is taking its Naughty Bingo show on the road with plans to open a second location in New Braunfels later this year. We're guessing no small part of that expansion is driven by locals' love for the 21-and-over spot's bar grub, which includes signature items such as clothesline bacon and tin can nachos along with the expected — and well-prepared — pizzas, burgers and wings. While the food at plenty of bars is an afterthought, it's clear Lucy Cooper's takes pride in the plates that come out of its kitchen.

2. Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 446-9303

elsewheregarden.com

3. Francis Bogside

803 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 369-9192

francisbogside.com

