Best Barbacoa 

Winner: Rios Barbacoa

Multiple locations

facebook.com/riosbarbacoa2decodistrict

Not all barbacoa is created equal. Rios serves fresh, flavorful barbacoa that even your abuela will respect. That explains why this homegrown enterprise has set the standard for a San Antonio classic: steam-cooked shredded meat served on house-made corn tortillas and topped with spicy salsa and fresh avocado. Wash it down with a cold Big Red. If you're feeling homesick or under the weather, the friendly kitchen will put you at ease with a welcoming bowl of menudo served with lemon, beans and pico de gallo. Check out various locations for menu options and tamale availability. But plan to arrive early on weekends, since tortillas go fast when regulars show up.

2. Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

1802 Bandera Road

(210) 455-0822

Tellez-tamales-barbacoa-factory.business.site

3. Sarah's Barbacoa

6330 De Zavala Road, Suite 103

(210) 263-9955

facebook.com/sarahsbarbacoa