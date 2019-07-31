Best Barbecue 

Winner: Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway St.

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com

Smoke Shack has come a long way from its humble 2014 beginnings as a food truck-turned-brick and mortar operation. Fortunately, it's let its flavorful Texas barbecue do the talking. Owner Chris Conger has taken a hands-on approach, smoking, cooking and cutting local favorites including ribs, brisket and chicken. But it isn't just the meat that's worth coming back for. The Smoke Shack Mac dresses up the cheesy side with the addition of brisket, while the spicy corn, Frito pie and sweet tea all measure up as well. Head to Smoke Shack's meat counter for sandwiches, sliders and an evolving lineup of house-cured smoked sausages.

2. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

rudysbbq.com

3. Two Bros BBQ Market

12656 West Ave.

(210) 496-0222

twobrosbbqmarket.com