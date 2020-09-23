Winner: Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway St.
(210) 957-1430
It all started as a shack on the back of a trailer, but it wasn't long before all that smokey goodness blew up into a restaurant in the heart of the Broadway corridor. Pork, chicken, sausage and ribs are all worth writing home about, but you'd be hard-pressed not to realize that brisket is the star of just about everything else on the menu except the sweet tea. As a standalone, patrons love the sliced brisket for the perfect amount of smoke and pull to the tender meat. Chopped brisket even shows up in the mac and cheese, a grilled cheese sandwich and a Frito Pie.
2. 2M Smokehouse
2731 S. WW White Road
(210) 885-9352
3. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q
Multiple locations
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.