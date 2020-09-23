No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Barbeque 

Smoke Shack

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway St.

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com

It all started as a shack on the back of a trailer, but it wasn't long before all that smokey goodness blew up into a restaurant in the heart of the Broadway corridor. Pork, chicken, sausage and ribs are all worth writing home about, but you'd be hard-pressed not to realize that brisket is the star of just about everything else on the menu except the sweet tea. As a standalone, patrons love the sliced brisket for the perfect amount of smoke and pull to the tender meat. Chopped brisket even shows up in the mac and cheese, a grilled cheese sandwich and a Frito Pie.

2. 2M Smokehouse

2731 S. WW White Road

(210) 885-9352

2msmokehouse.com/

3. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

rudysbbq.com

