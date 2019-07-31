Best of SA 2019

Best Bike Shop 

Bike World

Winner: Bike World

Multiple locations

bikeworld.com

As both a sport and means of travel, cycling has experienced an upward trend in popularity. After all, it's great exercise as well as a green way to get from point A to point B. But cycling requires a certain amount of equipment, and SA riders continue to pedal to Bike World for the gear they need. The locally owned chain sports four locations, the newest of which — a Southeast Military outpost — opened in 2017. In addition to a wide range of products available online and instore, Bike World offers repair services. The staff is knowledgeable, experienced and completes a "rider interview" to get customers paired up with the right bike. On top of all that, the shop hosts weekly rides leaving from each of its shops. The Pearl location even offers rentals, so there is no reason not to get out and ride. No bad motor scooter required.

2. Crossroad Bikes

14510 NW Military Highway #108

(210) 492-7677

crossroadbikes.com

3. Bottom Bracket Bicycle Shop

1603 N. Colorado St.

(210) 267-9160

facebook.com/BottomBracketBicycleShop

Previous Winners

