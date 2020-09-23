Winner: Wayne's Wings

4453 Walzem Road

(210) 300-3891

wayneswingssa.com

Since owner Wayne Price celebrated his namesake's grand opening in 2010, the restaurant has found a loyal statewide fanbase and national recognition for its delectable wings and fried chicken. The eatery's menu is full of original flavors and dry-rub choices including sweet-and-savory Texas honey, garlic-parmesan and spicy ghost pepper "creeper" wings. Clearly, supporting Black-owned businesses never tasted so good. Why do people flock to fast-casual franchises when a homegrown option can be so much more fulfilling on multiple levels?

2. Smashin Crab

Multiple locations

smashincrab.com

3. The Jerk Shack

117 Matyear St.

(210) 776-7780

facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx