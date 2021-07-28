Winner: Wayne's Wings
Multiple locations
Wayne's Wings owner Dwayne Price has had a busy year, opening a second location in Northwest San Antonio while also operating at full steam at his newish location in the city's Northeast quadrant. Both spots excel at serving up tasty wings embellished with Price's signature sauces and dry-rubs, including garlic-parmesan and spicy ghost pepper. For something scrumptuous, if a little more on the conventional side, give the spicy lemon pepper wings a try.
2. The Jerk Shack
117 Matyear St.
(210) 776-7780
3. Tony G's Soul Food
915 S. Hackberry St.
(210) 451-1234
