Best of SA 2019

Nightlife

Best Bloody Mary 

Liberty Bar

Winner: Liberty Bar

1111 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-1187

liberty-bar.com

San Antonians who don't know their alcohol limit are apparently well acquainted with the Liberty Bar, which came out on top both for its Bloody Mary and as the prime place to seek out the hair of the dog. It's easy to see the appeal. The bright pink Southtown outpost has the kind of laid-back vibes and attentive service that tend to aid a successful recovery. Consider yourself lucky if your hangover falls on a Saturday, because that's when Bloody Marys, made with the bar's own spicy mix, are half-price. Seldom does a $4 Bloody Mary taste this good. Liberty's brunch is also a good way to kickstart your sobriety. Chef-prepared items such as the house French toast, chilaquiles Norteños or the huevos "New Braunfels" certainly hold their own with the libations.

2. The Pigpen

106 Pershing Ave.

(210) 267-9136

thepigpensa.com

3. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 21200

(210) 236-8095

whiskeycake.com

